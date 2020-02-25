Pi Pizzeria Partners with Fransmart to Bring Their Crave-able, Crunchy Cornmeal Pizzas Nationwide

The 4-unit full-service pizza bar sets its sights on nationwide expansion through franchising

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pi Pizzeria , the full-service pizza bar and restaurant famously known for its crunchy cornmeal pizza crust and wide selection of local craft beer, is partnering with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company, to expand nationwide. With a long list of awards under its belt, Pi Pizzeria continues to disrupt the pizza segment, operating a buzzing location in Washington, D.C., and four highly successful locations in St. Louis. The most successful location in St. Louis brings in just over $4 million a year in sales [1] .

“Every day we see stories of old, tired casual dining chains closing or filing for bankruptcy making room for high volume specialty full-service restaurants. Pi Pizzeria is the next evolution in full-service chains. This is going to be the next big neighborhood pizza bar,” said Dan Rowe, CEO and founder of Fransmart.

Opened on “Pi Day” (March 14, 2008), Pi Pizzeria elevates the pizza experience through legendary hospitality and premium ingredients. The pizzeria’s loyal customers love the concept’s reasonable price-point, unique culture and bustling atmosphere. Pi Pizzeria’s strong sales and unique flavor profiles also make it extremely attractive to landlords looking to elevate lifestyle centers.

“Our upscale, yet approachable restaurants, most with full bars and large craft beer offerings have driven Pi to be a go-to spot for families, date-night, corporate events and any guest looking for an elevated, memorable dining experience,” said Chris Sommers, owner of Pi Pizzeria. “Pi’s three award-winning crusts are undoubtedly a major differentiator, with flavor profiles that one just can’t find elsewhere.”

Sommers’ commitment to the quality of his pizza and restaurants has captured the heart and taste buds of all who have experienced Pi Pizzeria – most notably President Barack Obama. In 2009, Pi Pizzeria had the distinct honor and privilege to be invited to the White House to cook for the First Family, which made Pi Pizzeria the first non-staff to prepare food at the Obama White House. The Pi team has subsequently cooked for the President, Vice President and other famous politicians and celebrities on numerous occasions.

Pi Pizzeria previously franchised six locations in the Middle East, and they are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top markets across the globe.

To learn more about Pi Pizzeria franchising opportunities, please visit brands.fransmart.com/pi-pizzeria.

[1] Per the Item 19 of the current Pi Pizzeria FDD, issued July 30, 2019.

About Pi Pizzeria

Born in St. Louis on Pi Day – March 14, 2008 – Pi Pizzeria was created to satisfy the needs of the modern urban consumer who was seeking high quality “real” pizza at reasonable prices in a distinct and service-oriented environment. Pi has 4 locations in the St. Louis metro area and one location in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Pi’s success continues to be driven by elevating the pizza experience through legendary hospitality and premium ingredients in an inspired and comfortable atmosphere. Pi is proud to serve deep dish corn meal classic thin crust pizza, whole grain, and gluten-free crusts in the most compelling properties of the most vibrant urban neighborhoods. Pi Pizzeria currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneur. For more information, visit brands.fransmart.com/pi-pizzeria .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .