John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Phone prayer service launched by Chicago Catholics to connect people while church doors are closed

May 7, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Javonte Anderson
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Chicago phone prayer line launched so people can pray with others during COVID-19 pandemic.