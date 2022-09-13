Momentum for Chocolate Bash has steadily picked up with 9 total locations.

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chocolate Bash , a California-based QSR gourmet chocolatier and sweets shop, has just announced its newest franchise location for the states.

Manny Torres is the new franchise partner for the brand, taking on the Phoenix, Arizona territory. This is the first Chocolate Bash for the state. Chocolate Bash currently has 9 operational locations. The brand first got its start in Newport Beach California, since spreading to Irvine, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Tustin, and Claremont. Upcoming locations will be opening soon in San Diego and Sacramento.

The company launched in 2015 and quickly gained popularity locally. The brand is deliciously unique, pioneering new dessert combinations and instagrammable sensations. The menu consists of crepes, cream puffs, fruit dip plates, pancakes, and more. Bash Treats , the online gift shop, is an extension of Chocolate Bash, furthering the brand’s national reach and recognition.

The dessert franchise QSR model fits well into most markets. Franchise partners have access to detailed training programs, ongoing operational support, focused marketing guidance, and other support mechanisms with their franchise agreement. To learn more about Chocolate Bash franchise ownership, visit their website at www.chocolatebash.com .

About Chocolate Bash

Chocolate Bash is the best destination for sweet crêpes and waffles with all the genuine flavors found overseas! They have a variety of menu options, catering services, and online ordering. For more information on Chocolate Bash, visit their website at www.chocolatebash.com . More information on how to become a franchisee can be found here .

Media Contact:

Matt Molina

pr@chocolatebash.com

More from Chocolate Bash

The post Phoenix Just Got Sweeter: Chocolate Bash Lands New Franchise for Arizona first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.