Phil's 50 shuffle: 13 new faces among Chicago's top restaurants

Welcome back to Phil's 50, my twice-yearly list of the most intriguing and interesting restaurants in Chicago. This newest iteration is a little tardy; my last Phil's 50 was in August.

Since then, a lot has changed in Chicago's dynamic dining scene, and this list reflects that. Thirteen restaurants are making the list for the first time, five of them in the top 25, led by Kyoten (debuting at No. 14), Avec (at No. 15, arguably long overdue), Jeong (No. 17), Bar Sotano (No. 24) and Brindille (No. 25).

The other new arrivals are Les Nomades (No. 28), Virtue (No. 31), Temporis (No. 36), Boeufhaus (No. 42), Brass Heart (No. 43), Twain (No. 47), Funkenhausen (No. 48) and Yugen (No. 49).

The trouble with a list like this is that it's a zero-sum game; for every name that's added, another name must come off, and those decisions are rarely easy - if I didn't think these restaurants were worthy, they wouldn't be on the list in the first place - except when a restaurant goes out of business.

But of all the restaurants in the August Phil's 50, only one restaurant - the luckless Salero, a restaurant I liked very much - is no longer with us.

Other factors include temporary closings, and so the exemplary George Trois - reopening in just a few days after a two-month remodel - isn't on this list. Chef changes made me put a wait-and-see label on Nico Osteria, Roister, Band of Bohemia and Mordecai, and it's the reason that Le Sud isn't among this list's new additions. Others dropped off because I hadn't visited in a long time, or because I needed room for new faces.

And, at the risk of repeating myself, Phil's 50 isn't meant to reflect the absolute best 50 restaurants in town. I strive for balance among various cuisines (one reason I've never had more than three steakhouses on the list, and only one on this list), price range (this isn't supposed to be Phil's Favorite Unaffordable Dining Experiences) and, when I can, geography (which the temporary hiatus by Winnetka's George Trois didn't help). The list definitely skews new, although four of my 13 added restaurants are four or more years old (and two are older than 15).

As I've said before, this is the kind of list that makes 50 friends and 150 enemies, but I'll be back with another Phil's 50 before the year is out. Suggestions welcome.