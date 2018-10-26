Philly’s Best Named Best Sandwich in Orange County for Third Year

Home of SoCal’s Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks to Offer BOGO Deal on National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Philly’s Best, home of Southern California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, has been named “Best Sandwich in Orange County” by the readers of OC Weekly for the third consecutive year, and is celebrating the big win on National Sandwich Day with a deal that fans can really sink their teeth into. All day Saturday, November 3, buy any Philly’s Best Cheesesteak or Hoagie and get one free with the purchase of two medium Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Fans are encouraged to grab a fellow sandwich lover and head to any of Philly’s Best’s 20 locations across the Southland on November 3 to chow down on Orange County’s best sandwich at a great deal!

“There are plenty of sandwich concepts throughout the region, so to be named “Best Sandwich” for the third year in a row by Orange County locals is a huge honor. We wanted to show our appreciation by offering fans a smokin’ deal on our award-winning Cheesesteaks and Hoagies this National Sandwich Day,” said Bob Levey, Philly native and co-founder of Philly’s Best with his wife, Andrea. “We’ve been serving nothing but Real Deal Philly since 1992, and we take a ton of pride in making our Cheesesteaks and Hoagies the same way you’d get them in any sandwich shop in Philly. It’s our attention to detail and commitment to quality that’s earned us the love of west coast locals and Philadelphia transplants alike.”

Never compromising on authentic ingredients, Philly’s Best’s award-winning cheesesteaks made with thinly sliced steak or chicken breast cooked to order and served on a genuine Amoroso Roll, and Hoagies that are crafted with Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, have earned the brand an extremely loyal following as the best place to enjoy a genuine Philly Cheesesteak in Southern California.

Levey continued, “You can bet that biting into an authentic Philly Cheesesteak in all its meaty, cheesy glory is going to make your National Sandwich Day extra special, so grab your friends and family and head to Philly’s Best on November 3.”

This one-day “Buy One, Get One” offer is available on Saturday, November 3, at participating Philly’s Best locations with the purchase of two medium Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Coupon is required (printed or displayed on mobile device). Free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value, limit one coupon per visit, may not be combined with any other coupon or promotion. To find your nearest Philly’s Best, visit www.eatphillysbest.com/store-locations.

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating more than 25 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Wise® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Frank’s® Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown to 20 locations throughout Southern California. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com, call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

