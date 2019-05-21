Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks to Throw Big Party in Santa Ana

Celebrating New Ownership, Fans are Invited to Chow Down on $5 Cheesesteaks All Day, June 7

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Philly’s Best , home of Southern California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is thrilled to announce its Santa Ana location on Tustin Ave. is under new ownership by husband-and-wife team, TJ and Jamie Sokoll. The Sokoll family is inviting the community to visit anytime on Friday, June 7, to enjoy $5 cheesesteaks and enter to win some great prizes, including Philly’s Best gift cards, merchandise and tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood.

TJ was first introduced to Philly’s Best in 1992 when the brand’s very first location opened in Fountain Valley. It was love at first bite for TJ, Jamie and their three kids and has been a family affair ever since. It is the Sokoll family’s hope to embark on something special together, while teaching their children about hard work and commitment, along with real-life lessons in financial responsibility.

“We want our guests to know that we are a family-run business and to really feel those personal touches when visiting our Philly’s Best,” said Jamie. “Besides serving the most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks in California, it’s our goal to welcome our guests like family and make sure their visit to Philly’s Best is one of the best parts of their day!”

Rivaling the best cheesesteak shops in Philly, every Philly’s Best cheesesteak is made using only the most authentic ingredients, including Amoroso Rolls shipped in from Philly. Each cheesesteak is piled high with thinly sliced steak or chicken breast, cooked to order and covered in melty cheese on a steaming hot flat grill. Further proving that Philly’s Best is the real deal, they’ve been named “Best Sandwich in Orange County” as voted by the readers of OC Weekly for three consecutive years!

Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks added, “We’re thrilled that the Sokolls have joined the Philly’s Best family and, under their ownership, we know their guests will be well taken care of.”

The celebration will take place on Friday, June 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The $5 deal applies to regular cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteaks, add-ons are extra. Raffles will take place throughout the day where guests can enter to win a variety of prizes.

Jamie continued, “As locals, we are committed to serving our community because this is our community too. We’re hoping to see lots of new faces on Friday, June 7, for our $5 Cheesesteak celebration, and are looking forward to serving up an all-around awesome experience for many years to come!”

The Tustin/Santa Ana Philly’s Best is located at 1804 North Tustin Ave # B, Santa Ana, CA 92705 and can be reached by telephone at (714) 543-3311. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be the first to find out about Philly’s Best deals and events by joining the Phil E-Club. For additional information, visit www.eatphillysbest.com.

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating over 27 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Wise® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Frank’s® Soda, Hank’s Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown throughout Southern California. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com, call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Abigail Idiaquez

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Abigail@powerhousecomm.com