Philly’s Best Celebrates National Cheesesteak Day on March 24

Home of SoCal’s Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Slashes Price for One Day Only!

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Philly’s Best , home of Southern California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is celebrating its favorite holiday, National Cheesesteak Day, on Tuesday, March 24, with a delicious one-day deal! Encouraging SoCal locals to eat like true Philadelphians, Philly’s Best is offering its award-winning Classic Cheesesteak and Chicken Cheesesteak for only $6.99 all day long on March 24. Fans are invited to any of Philly’s Best’s 19 Southern California locations to take advantage of this special one-day deal, redeemable by printing or displaying this coupon on a mobile device at the register.

“For nearly 30 years, we’ve proudly brought Real Deal Philly to Southern California in the form of 100% authentic Philly Cheesesteaks made using the same ingredients I grew up with, including Amoroso Rolls that we bring in from the east coast,” said Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best. “While others may try to imitate, there’s a reason we’re called ‘Philly’s Best’ Cheesesteaks. There is no better place than Philly’s Best to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day in all its meaty, cheesy glory!”

The Philly’s Best story begins in the 1980s when Levey was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and finding no place to satisfy his cheesesteak cravings, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to SoCal was born. Along with his Philly-native wife, Andrea, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in Fountain Valley in 1992. Since then, the brand has expanded throughout Southern California and has long been hailed by Philadelphia transplants as the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak in the southland.

Levey continued, “Our fans appreciate that they’re getting the same quality cheesesteak as the best sandwich shops in Philly, and we look forward to offering a meaty deal on National Cheesesteak Day every year. It’s our way to say, ‘thanks’ for always choosing Philly’s Best to satisfy those Cheesesteak cravings.”

This one-day deal is available on Tuesday, March 24, at all Philly’s Best locations. Deal valid for $6.99 Classic Cheesesteak and Chicken Cheesesteaks only, tax and add-ons are extra. Coupon is required (printed or displayed on mobile device at register). Not valid with any other offers. To find your nearest Philly’s Best, visit www.eatphillysbest.com/store-locations .

About Philly’s Best

