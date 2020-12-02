Philly’s Best Celebrates 10 Delicious Years in Encino

Sibling Franchisees Re-Up for Another Decade with the Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks on the West Coast!

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Philly’s Best , home of California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is proud to announce its Encino location has reached its ten year milestone! To celebrate, Encino franchisees and siblings Vera Yacoub and Mark Hanna have signed another ten-year agreement to continue serving California’s best cheesesteaks to Encino area locals! Located near Michaels in the Encino Commons off of Ventura Blvd. and Louise Ave., this Philly’s Best location has been providing residents with the taste of REAL DEAL PHILLY since 2010 with its authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, Hoagies, Cheesesteak Fries and other genuine Philly favorites.

It was love at first bite for Yacoub and Hanna, and made clear from the very beginning that Philly’s Best, also a family-owned company, would support them in growing their own family business. The brand checked off all their boxes, from providing a superior product to a proven model for success and a highly supportive franchisor.

“We’ve lived in Encino since we were children, and we’ve proudly served our famous Philly’s Best cheesesteaks to our friends and neighbors for over 10 years. There was no question whether we would sign on for ten more with Philly’s Best,” said Yacoub. “As a mother of four young boys, it’s important to teach them that you can have a family and still pursue your goals and dreams! I take so much pride in owning a successful business, and our thriving Encino location is testament to our hard work and determination over the years.”

The Philly’s Best story began when Philadelphia native Bob Levey was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and finding no place to satisfy his cheesesteak cravings, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to Southern California was born. Along with his Philadelphian wife, Andrea, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in 1992. Since then, the brand has expanded throughout Southern California and has long been hailed by Philadelphia transplants as the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak in the state.

“Vera and Mark have been exemplary franchise partners and we couldn’t be prouder to have them representing the Philly’s Best brand,” said Bob Levey. “Their commitment to the community they serve along with their high service standards keeps their guests coming back time and time again. We’re thrilled they’ve reached this milestone and we look forward to seeing them succeed for many years to come!”

Rivaling the best cheesesteak shops in Philly, every Philly’s Best cheesesteak is made using only the most authentic ingredients, including Amoroso Rolls shipped in from Philly. Each cheesesteak is piled high with thinly sliced steak or chicken breast, cooked to order and covered in melty cheese on a steaming hot flat grill.

“It’s been an interesting year to say the least, but we’ve been very supported by the Philly’s Best corporate team and our Encino community, further solidifying our decision to sign on for another 10 years as Philly’s Best franchisees,” said Hanna. “My sister and I have built a family business we can truly be proud of with Philly’s Best, and our plan is to open another location in Los Angeles County to bring the west coast’s most amazing Philly cheesesteaks to even more locals throughout the southland.”

The Encino Philly’s Best is located at 17200 Ventura Blvd., Suite 229, Encino, CA 91316 and can be reached at (818) 990-0977. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. For more information about Philly’s Best, visit www.eatphillysbest.com .

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating nearly 30 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Herr’s® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Hank’s Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown to 19 locations throughout Southern California with Northern California expansion on the horizon. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com , call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook , or follow on Instagram and Twitter .

