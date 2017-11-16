Philly Pretzel Factory to open sixth Lehigh Valley area store in Whitehall

Fans of hand-twisted and fresh-baked soft pretzels will get an early Christmas present with the opening of the Lehigh Valley area’s sixth Philly Pretzel Factory in a few weeks.

The shop is expected to open the first week of December at 2411 MacArthur Road (next to Pizza Hut) in Whitehall Township, according to chief development officer Tom Monaghan.

The store, operated by father and son James and Andrew Potocnie, will offer Philly Pretzel Factory’s full menu, including cinnamon, spicy sausage and cheesesteak pretzels, along with frozen lemonades and new items such as mini pretzel dog and rivet party trays, Monaghan said.

The chain, with more than 150 locations nationwide, also has shops on Hamilton Street in Allentown, Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township, South 25th Street in Palmer Township, West Broad Street in Quakertown and Route 113 in Souderton.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

