Philly Pretzel Factory Announces Free Pretzels for Everyone to Celebrate 20 Year Anniversary

160 + Franchise Locations to Participate; Company Donates Equivalent of 20K Pretzels to Philabundance Food Bank

Philadelphia, PA (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of 20 years since the company’s inception, Philly Pretzel Factory is planning a celebration to say “thank you” to the customers and communities it serves. With more than 160 locations in 19 states, the company is celebrating with three main initiatives – free pretzels for every guest at participating locations, the chance for one guest at each location to win free pretzels for a year and a philanthropic endeavor in the company’s hometown.

On Monday, August 20, everyone who walks into a participating Philly Pretzel Factory location nationwide will get one free pretzel with no purchase necessary. Each Philly Pretzel Factory store will also choose one fan from all in-store entries received in August, who will win one free pretzel every day for an entire year. Additionally, those local winners will receive Philly Pretzel Factory swag including a limited-edition t-shirt, VIP trophy card and a shout out on social media from their local Philly Pretzel Factory location.

The company is also reaching out to the community it was founded in. Philly Pretzel Factory will donate enough flour to make the equivalent of 20,000 pretzels to the largest hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, Philabundance. That donation will have an impact beyond providing food for the hungry – Philabundance also helps to equip those in need of employment with the skills necessary to work in commercial kitchens.

“Since launching Philly Pretzel Factory, we’ve been committed to giving back to the communities we serve and showing our appreciation to our loyal fans. Our customers are the reason that Philly Pretzel Factory continues to grow, and we want to show our appreciation for their continued patronage,” said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “Supporting the local communities that we serve is a top priority across our entire franchise system, and it will continue to be a hallmark of our brand going forward in every city where we open our doors.”

DiZio has long recognized the power of pretzels, both as a business opportunity and as a way to bring people together. Long before Philly Pretzel Factory came to life, DiZio had a knack for selling the knot-shaped delights. At the age of 12, DiZio would ride his bike to sell pretzels. Turning this entrepreneurial passion for pretzels into something much bigger, DiZio teamed up with Len Lehman in 1998 to create the Philly Pretzel Factory blueprint.

“When I started Philly Pretzel Factory with my friend and former college roommate Len, we never could have imagined that our pretzels would become an important part of so many people’s lives. We are amazed by the people who welcome us into their homes and lives, and we’re looking forward to serving them for the next 20 years and beyond,” said DiZio.

The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to more than 160 locations in 19 states across the U.S., from Massachusetts to Florida on the East Coast to Nevada on the West Coast. The company is on pace to add 25 new locations this year with franchise owners across the continental U.S.

According to DiZio, having strong partnerships with franchisees has allowed Philly Pretzel Factory to become so successful.

“We fondly refer to our franchisees as the ‘Pretzel Mayors’ because they represent the product and the brand within their local communities,” he said. “Regardless of how far we grow geographically from the company’s Philadelphia roots, the Pretzel Mayors’ enthusiasm and commitment to bringing pretzels to people everywhere is met with the same warm reception everywhere.”

Philly Pretzel Factory’s presence has been growing in newer markets, including Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas and Nevada, with many of the brand’s franchisees having a connection to the product back in the Philadelphia area. Now, as the brand celebrates 20 years in business, Philly Pretzel Factory is aiming to fill out those markets with additional franchise prospects that want to delight their local communities with pretzels “served hot outta the oven.”

