Phillips Seafood House on 141st Street in Ocean City is now a Mexican restaurant

Phillips Seafood House on Ocean City’s north side will trade its crab shells for taco shells as it becomes a Mexican restaurant this spring.

The restaurant on 141st Street will reopen as Bayside Cantina, a Mexican-themed eatery serving tacos, burritos, margaritas, sangria and more, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Bayside Cantina is expected to open May 1.

The restaurant will still be owned by the Phillips group. And Phillips Crab House on 21st Street, the original restaurant, remains unchanged, offering a seafood buffet and a la carte dining.

Phillips Seafood representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

