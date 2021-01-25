Phil Your Glass: Zuccardi Q blends blueberry flavors with hints of earthiness

Cabernet Franc is most widely known as a blending grape with cabernet sauvignon and merlot in Bordeaux-style wines. Lately, it is being showcased as one of the new trendy stars on wine store shelves in a bottle all to itself.

Zuccardi Q is one of those stars that hails from Argentina. This is an impressive bottle, priced at $17.99. The grapes are grown in two high-elevation vineyards in the Mendoza region. Generous blueberry flavors and hints of earthiness greet you with your first sip.

I had a glass with a carryout order from the new Highland Square location of Bob’s Hamburg in Akron, Ohio. This was my first-ever Bob’s burger, and it paired perfectly with the wine. Loved the hand-cut fries.

On day two, I had a glass with one of my homemade stuffed peppers. The wine was more complex and took on a beautiful velvety finish.

Pour yourself a glass. Decant the rest of the bottle for an hour, and see how it evolves.