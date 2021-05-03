Phil Your Glass: Pop open a bottle of rose for spring

Spring is finally here to stay.

That means it’s time to break out the patio furniture and pop open a bottle of rose. You can always count me in when you add bubbles to the party.

Cava is Spain’s tasty and affordable answer to champagne. At $12.99, Canxa rose Cava won’t break the bank. It is a dry rose made from 100% pinot noir grapes. The tiny, perky bubbles and strawberry flavors will have you begging for your next sip.

I enjoyed a glass of this wonderful sparking wine while noshing on a few dried white figs and Carmona olive mix. A petite toast topped with brie, strawberry fig jam and fresh thyme proved to be most enjoyable. You can’t go wrong with a crunchy California roll either.

My glass continued to be refilled, even after the homemade chicken paprikash was served. The main course accentuated the strawberry flavors of the wine and kept me content long after the meal was over.