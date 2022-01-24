Phil Your Glass: One True Zin will make you break your dry January resolution

I'm sorry to inform you that this year's dry January campaign only lasted four days for me. I have myself and a bottle of One True Zin to blame.

It's not a sweet wine. It's organic. And it has a screw top. Doesn't that count for something?

One True Zin is actually made from 100% Primitivo grapes from Italy's Puglia region.

I've tasted this bottle on three occasions. It's not an over-the-top jammy zinfandel — not too dry and not too sweet. I love the plum and dried cherry notes with a bit of toasted hazelnut aromas.

For $13.99, it's the perfect pizza, pasta, steak and everyday drinker. A hunk of Grana Padano cheese or spicy prosciutto spread on a cracker paired perfectly.

You know it has great acidity when it plays nicely with your tomato and avocado salad dressed with EVOO and balsamic. I couldn't have been happier with this wine at the main event, a few slices of sausage and mushroom pizza from Farinacci's in Hudson, Ohio.