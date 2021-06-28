Phil Your Glass: Barnard Griffin’s $10.99 Columbia Valley made me a fan of sauvignon blanc

I must confess. I am not much of a sauvignon blanc fan. A lot of the wines I have sampled are too acidic, grassy and grapefruity for my taste. When it comes to white wines, I am partial to Italian whites like arneis and falanghina.

However, a few sips of Barnard Griffin’s $10.99 Columbia Valley sauvignon blanc has changed everything for me. This is the first time in four years I have featured a sauvignon blanc.

The wine’s orange blossom aromas and crisp citrus flavors reeled me in from the start. This refreshing white is incredibly balanced and quite delicious on its own. At this price, it could be your new summer patio wine.

It was a match made in heaven with grilled shrimp marinated in a doctored up Mario Batali recipe that included orange/mango juice, cilantro, chives, garlic chili, garlic and chipotle tobacco sauce. Splendid with a few hunks of fontina cheese.

“We want to way overdeliver on value,” said National Sales Manager Tom Champine, as he poured me a sample recently. I couldn’t agree more.