PFAC's Artini will highlight Virginia products through cocktails

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center plans to keep it local during its seventh annual Artini fundraiser Friday night.

This year’s theme, “Made in Virginia,” hits close to home for veteran Artini participant and Fin mixologist Robert Gregory. He will return for his fourth Artini event, in which cocktail creations are rated by guest judges, after competing multiples times and judging once. He won the competition in 2014.

Despite his consistent participation, the Richmond native is more excited than ever to return because of the theme. He said this year will give him a chance to highlight ingredients made in his home state. He’s already named his cocktail “The Cardinal” after Virginia’s state bird.

“I was born and raised here so it’s kind of a special connection for me,” he said.

His drink will compete against 14 other local restaurants that also plan to bring their best mixologists to Artini. Each bartender will be tasked with making a unique, signature cocktail using ingredients made in Virginia.

According to Gregory, he’s been working with local Virginia distillers to create his beverage. He said he hopes his partnerships with the distilleries not only highlight their products, but also encourage people to buy local. The four-year Fin employee also has been working alongside other members of the Port Warwick restaurant staff who will provide food samples during event.

“We can highlight some of the great products coming out of Virginia and just kind of show that Virginia is making some great craft spirits and we really need to pay attention,” Gregory said.

PFAC executive director Courtney Gardner said the “Made in Virginia” theme was developed by a group at Newport News’ Kismet Bistro who were also inspired by Virginia distilleries. PFAC expanded on the idea from just distilleries to any product made in Virginia in order to give mixologists more to work with, she said.

“The Cardinal” will remain a secret until the competition returns to City Center 6-9 p.m. Friday at Boathouse Live, 11800 Merchants Walk, suite 100. Participating restaurants include Riverwalk Restaurant, Indulge Bakery, Mellow Mushroom, Circa 1918, El Diablo Loco, Second Street Bistro and more.

Artini guests will select the winner of the People's Choice award and designated judges will choose the Critics’ Choice winner. Judges are Melissa Stewart (Savor Virginia), Hannah Serrano (AltDaily), Andi Petrini (Daily Press), George Culver (I Heart Food VB blog), and Kim Wadsworth and Molly Gray of Distinction Magazine.

Proceeds benefit PFAC art programs including Art Access and Healing Arts. Both programs work to eliminate art access fees for low-income children and seniors as well as active duty military, veterans and their families. Tickets are $75 and include drinks and food samples.

For more information, visit pfac-va.org or call 757-596-8175.

Hampton Restaurant Week

Peninsula residents can get a discounted taste of 15 Hampton restaurants beginning Sunday through March 10 during the city’s annual Hampton Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants plan to offer multicourse meals at fixed, discounted prices. Restaurants such as Brown Chicken Brown Cow, Marker 20, Mango Mangeaux and The Point have agreed to take part. Menus will include $10 two-course lunches or three-course dinners for $20 or $30. Prices and dining options vary depending on the restaurant and reservations are recommended, but not required.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to try some of Hampton’s best restaurants at excellent prices,” said Hampton events spokeswoman Cyndi Masterstaff in a news release.

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and menu specials visit hamptonrestaurantweek.com.

Poquoson Restaurant Week

The City of Poquoson hosts its restaurant week Sunday through March 10. The seven participating restaurants include the Poquoson Diner, Barking Dog of Bull Island, Surf’s Up, Anna’s Pizza, Tropical Smoothie, The Corner Bistro and Mama Mia’s.

Customers who visit three participating restaurants during restaurant week and bring their receipts to the Office of Economic Development (830 Poquoson Ave.) will receive a free “Poquoson is the Place” chowder mug and be entered to win two $100 ticket vouchers for an event at the Ferguson Center, according to a news release from the city’s Office of Economic Development. Info: 757-868-3580.

Dry rosé release

The Williamsburg Winery, 5800 Wessex Hundred, releases the 2017 Wessex Hundred Dry Rosé 11 a.m. Saturday. The wine includes fruit characters such as apples, raspberries and strawberries, according to the winery’s website. It will be available by the glass and bottle. Info: 757-229-0999.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Alewerks, 189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, is releasing Cafe Royale, an imperial coffee stout, at noon Saturday. The beer will be available on tap and in four-packs. Info: alewerks.com.

The Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery, 504 N. King St. in Hampton, celebrates its grand opening starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The celebration will include live music, food and drinks. Info: thevanguard757.com.

