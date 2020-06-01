Pete and Eleanor Baker, married nearly 62 years, loved each other dearly

Eleanor Baker was the kind of helpful, happy grandmother who eagerly volunteered to answer kids’ letters to Santa. Her spouse Pete, a retired New Jersey state trooper, was famous in the family for his blueberry pancakes. Married nearly 62 years, the retired snowbirds spent winters in an RV in Central Florida and summers in northeastern Pennsylvania.Both died in Lake County a day apart: Eleanor on April 2, Pete on April 3. The medical examiner attributed their deaths to pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Family members think they caught the virus at the annual reunion of retired New Jersey State Police in Melbourne. Five other attendees did, too, but recovered.