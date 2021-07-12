Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Expands Champion’s PR Footprint

Premier, award-winning steakhouse adds new markets to successful partnership with Dallas-based agency

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille today announced that it has expanded Champion Management Group LLC’s public relations services to include several new markets.

Champion has been Perry’s public relations partner throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver for years. Now, Perry’s has added Coral Gables, Florida and the rest of its Texas markets – including San Antonio, Austin and its Houston headquarters – to Champion’s scope of work.

“Our teams have always worked great together, and Champion has a proven track record of successfully executing strategic initiatives that align with our goals,” said Lesa Sorrentino, chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer at Perry’s. “Their team also has strong relationships with the media in these new geographic markets, so we’re very pleased to extend our relationship to even more of Perry’s service areas.”

Perry’s has earned a faithful following by perfecting Prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Raleigh. For more information, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com .

“We’ve been honored to work with Lesa and her team at Perry’s for several years, so it means a lot that they have entrusted us with even more of Perry’s markets,” said Champion Principal Ladd Biro. “We look forward to delivering the same – or better – media coverage in these new markets as we have been in DFW and Denver. I’m especially excited to add the Coral Gables restaurant to our portfolio, as that’s where I was born and raised!”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

