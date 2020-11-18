Perkins Unveils Homestyle Favorites for Holidays

Holiday Bake Shop and Fan Favorite Pot Roast Potluck Return

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) No matter the occasion, Perkins has you covered this holiday season! Perkins Restaurant & Bakery announced today that its whole-pie Holiday Bake Shop and Pot Roast Potluck are ready to order for any seasonal celebration at PerkinsToGo.com .

As part of Perkins’ annual Holiday Bake Shop, guests can choose from a selection of Perkins’ famous whole pies, sure to satisfy customers’ sweet tooth and make any holiday meal special. Available for curbside pick-up and delivery, these delicious desserts will make a great addition to any table this season.

Along with traditional flavors such as Cherry and Homestyle Apple Pie, Perkins Holiday Bake Shop favorites include:

Pumpkin Pie – A Thanksgiving classic

– A Thanksgiving classic Chocolate French Silk Pie – Creamy chocolate topped with real whipped cream and dark chocolate curls

– Creamy chocolate topped with real whipped cream and dark chocolate curls Lemon Meringue Pie – Tangy lemon filling, light and fluffy

– Tangy lemon filling, light and fluffy Health® Crunch Cheesecake Pie – Layers of caramel toffee cheesecake, chocolate ganache, real whipped cream, chocolate curls and crushed Heath® bar, all in a graham cracker crust

“We know that this holiday season may look a bit different from years past, so we want to bring some comfort to everyone,” said Joe Artime, Vice President of Marketing at Perkins. “Whether its dinner for two, the whole family, or dessert for a loved one, Perkins has you covered for any occasion this year. With the ability to order ahead for curbside carryout – or get it delivered – on PerkinsToGo.com , it has never been easier to enjoy Perkins’ homestyle favorites.”

In more good news, Perkins is bringing back its popular Pot Roast Potluck meals from November 4 to January 24, 2021. Guests will have the option to enjoy five mouthwatering variations of Perkins’ classic Pot Roast.

Pot Roast Sunrise Skillet – Tender braised beef, sautéed red onions and red bell peppers in a rich beef gravy, served on homestyle seasoned potatoes and topped with two eggs and shredded American cheese

– Tender braised beef, sautéed red onions and red bell peppers in a rich beef gravy, served on homestyle seasoned potatoes and topped with two eggs and shredded American cheese Fajita Breakfast Quesadilla – Delicious braised beef, scrambled eggs, sautéed red onions and red bell peppers with melted Pepper Jack and American cheeses in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, salsa and Chipotle Ranch dipping sauces

– Delicious braised beef, scrambled eggs, sautéed red onions and red bell peppers with melted Pepper Jack and American cheeses in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, salsa and Chipotle Ranch dipping sauces Pot Roast Melt Sandwich – Tender braised beef, melted Cheddar and American cheeses and grilled red onions on grilled garlic Parmesan sourdough bread, with au jus for dipping. Served with crispy fries or a cup of soup

– Tender braised beef, melted Cheddar and American cheeses and grilled red onions on grilled garlic Parmesan sourdough bread, with au jus for dipping. Served with crispy fries or a cup of soup Pot Roast Stroganoff – Braised beef, mushrooms and onions served over tender egg noodles in a savory cream sauce with a drizzle of sour cream

– Braised beef, mushrooms and onions served over tender egg noodles in a savory cream sauce with a drizzle of sour cream Classic Pot Roast Dinner – Tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy. Served with choice of two dinner sides

The Classic Pot Roast Dinner is also one of eight family meals offered at PerkinsToGo.com , along with other homestyle dinners such as Turkey & Dressing, Grilled Salmon, Classic Meatloaf and Country Fried Steak. All dinner family meals come with family-style garden salad and sides. Not to be outdone at the breakfast table, Perkins also offers its’ classic Build-A-Breakfast as a family meal option.

While most dining rooms remain open, customers can order ahead for delivery or carryout at PerkinsToGo.com .

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Since it was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has more than 300 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, of which approximately 86 are company-owned. Committed to delivering 100% satisfaction through service excellence and positive dining experiences, the brand embraces a “Kindness Served Daily” philosophy.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise/ .

Media Contact:

Anastasia Maragos

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7492

amaragos@allpointspr.com

The post Perkins Unveils Homestyle Favorites for Holidays first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.