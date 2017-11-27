People lined up this morning at Quakertown's Buffalo Wild Wings that won't open until January

Nicholas Wallet said he arrived at 3:50 this morning for the opening of the new Buffalo Wild Wings in Quakertown. He wasn’t the first person there.

Two other people were already sitting in their cars. They wanted to be among the first 100 people in line for the 10 a.m. opening, so they would get one free order of wings per week for a year.

Wallet, 22, of Quakertown, said he and the first 50 or so people in line ended up leaving empty-handed. They gave up around 8:30 a.m. after learning the restaurant wouldn’t open until January.

The confusion arose when The Morning Call’s Lehigh Valley Restaurant blog reported on Sept. 28 that Buffalo Wild Wings is “slated to open 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at the former Friendly’s spot in the Quakertown Plaza at Routes 309 and 313.

“According to George Flocco, Buffalo Wild Wings district manager, the first 100 guests will receive one free order of wings per week for a year.”

Flocco this morning said the opening has been delayed until January.

“We apologize for the confusion,” he said in a phone interview. “We’ll make it right for everyone.”

Flocco said he arrived this morning to take names of people in line so they could get their free wings. He said he had a list of about 20 people when he left a little after 9 a.m. He said another manager was headed over to get names of other people who might still be in line before 10 a.m.

Wallet said he and others sat in their cars during the cold, dark morning until around 6:15 a.m. Then someone got out of a car and stood at the entrance and others got out and started a line outdoors. Eventually, someone at a neighboring business told a person in line that they heard the restaurant wouldn’t open until January. Wallet said he called and talked to a manager at a Whitehall location of the chain, and was told the restaurant would not be opening today.

“I sat in my car, dumbfounded,” he said.

Wallet said there was no one from Buffalo Wild Wings there when he and about 50 others gave up and left around 8:30 a.m.

Flocco said employees will put signs at the Quakertown location telling people about the delayed opening. He declined to discuss the reasons for the delay. Buffalo Wild Wings will make the same free wings promotion when the Quakertown location opens in January, he said.

Robert Davis, who lives in the Quakertown area, said he pulled in at 4 a.m. and was seventh in line. He, too, left empty handed around 8:30 a.m. After contacting the company, a manager called him to ask questions to verify he had been in line. The manager then promised him the weekly wings and a T-shirt, Davis said.

