  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: New cases drop below 500 for first time since June 29

July 5, 2020 | 2:59pm
From www.mcall.com
By

The Pennsylvania Health Department reported 479 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.