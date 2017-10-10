Peninsula craft breweries release hearty, diverse fall selections

The season has changed and so are the beers at craft breweries in the Peninsula area. From Oktoberfest to pumpkin ales, malty, rich beers are popping up on brewery menus to fit the seasonal atmosphere as the leaves start to change and the weather starts to cool off.

Fall beers are meant to fit the season through everything from their taste to aroma and each brewery puts a unique spin on their fall selection. Put on your favorite sweater and head down to these breweries and try their newest beer releases this season.

Alewerks Brewing Company

Pumpkin ale: Made with fresh ingredients; spiced and baked in the oven before brewed. The beer has notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar. Available now.

Imperial Pumpkin Release: An imperial version of Alewerks’ Pumpkin Ale aged in bourbon barrels for months, according to the Alewerks website. Available Saturday.

Coffeehouse: Milk stout brewed with Guatemala Antigua coffee that holds a balance of coffee’s sweet, yet bitter taste at 5.4 percent ABV, the brewery’s website said. Available in November.

More info: alewerks.com or 757-220-3670. Located at 189 B Ewell Road, Williamsburg.

Brass Cannon Brewing Company

The Unnamed: A dark brown beer with additions of smoked malt and brown sugar that adds sweetness to the 6.4 percent ABV beer. The smoked malts add a bacon-like aroma, according to their website. A rotating beer. Available now.

Kanonefest: A Märzen style beer with 6 percent ABV. The Brass Cannon website said the beer is malty with notes of bread, grain and biscuit. Available now.

Winter Warm: A dark, ruby colored ale with aromas of cinnamon and cardamom. A 7.2 percent ABV this thick, full bodied brew comes with a long, smooth finish backed by spice flavors, mild vanilla and malt tones, said the Brass Cannon website. This beer will be available shortly after Thanksgiving, said taproom employee Emily Adams.

Angry Scot: This heavy Scottish Ale is now available in 12-ounce cans. Visitors can pick up the limited-time canned beer by the six pack and case inside the tasting room, according to a news release from Brass Cannon.

More info: brasscannonbrewing.com or 757-566-0001. Located at 5476 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg.

Oozlefinch Craft Brewery

Flannel Thief Hazy IPA: According to the Oozlefinch website, this deep hazy golden colored beer has aromas of tropical fruit and lemons that give it a lightly bitter bite of spice and an aftertaste of watermelon. Available now.

Pineapple Grapefruit IPA: Hoppy, fruity IPA with increased dry hop and bitterness from grapefruit and pineapples. The beer has a subtle malt sweetness and carbonation, according to their Facebook account where the brewery releases their upcoming beer descriptions. Available now.

Grapefruit Rosemary Radler: A mixture of wheat beer, grapefruit juice and rosemary with a low ABV. Flavors are tart, husky with a slight bitter finish. Available now.

Rare Bird Coffee Cream Ale: A partnership with Rare Bird Coffee, the light golden beer smells like coffee with nutty sweet aftertaste, according to their Facebook page. Available Oct. 13.

Tail-on Collision (Mosaic IPA): A West Coast IPA that's 100% mosaic, dry hopped with mosaic and infused with mosaic lupulin powder, said the brewery’s Facebook account. Available Friday.

According to owner Russel Tinsley, Oozlefinch also is releasing two other fall beers called Dunkleweizen (available in two weeks) and Ox Cart Imperial Porter (release TBA).

More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042. Located at 81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe.

St. George Brewing Company

Marzen: Classic midly-hopped German style beer with roasted and caramel flavors, according to its website.

More info: stgbeer.com or 757-865-7781. Located at 204 Challenger Way, Hampton.

Tradition Brewing Company

Ghost Fleet Oyster Stout: A smooth, dark-roasted stout with notes of roasted coffee, nuts and brine undertones at 5.4 percent ABV. Available Saturday, according to an email from Tradition Brewing Company marketing and events coordinator Jennifer Barnes, which listed all of their beer releases.

Lederhosen: Full-bodied gold-colored traditional Oktoberfest beer at 5.5 percent ABV. Available now.

Altstadt Altbier: Amber-colored beer with 5.1 percent ABV. Name means “old city.” Available now.

Persnickety Witch Pumpkin Ale: A milder style beer that offers flavors of cloves and cinnamon with a caramel undertone and 5.7 percent ABV. Available Oct. 21.

Baby Bear Oatmeal Stout: Contains aromas of roasted coffee and nuts, coupled with the creaminess of oatmeal and flavors of roasted nut, malt chocolate and toffee that adds sweetness. Available Nov. 4.

Weekend Warrior Holiday Amber Ale: A clean malt with an aroma of grass and leaves. The 5.5 percent ABV beer is a light malt with spice flavors. Available Nov. 18.

More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393. Located at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News.

Virginia Beer Company

Wet Powder Experimental IPA: A wet-hopped IPA with 7.3 percent ABV and brewed with harvested Citra cones and Citra lupulin powder, according to owner Robby Willey who listed all of the beer releases for the Daily Press. Available now.

Not Fade Away Double IPA: A double IPA with 7.9 percent ABV that is dry-hopped with citra and mosaic. Available now.

Green and Gold Experimental IPA: A special small batch hazy, smooth IPA in honor of the College of William and Mary’s homecoming. The single-hopped golden IPA includes a tropical pineapple bomb with grassy notes and aromas of orange peel. The brewery plans to make this brew an annual event in conjunction with homecoming. Available Friday.

The Divine Twins: A multi-tap release of two versions of a Baltic porter in addition to a regular Baltic porter. One version is a barrel-aged porter and the other is a one time only variant of the bourbon porter infused vanilla beans. Available now.

Brett Free Verse: A seasonal spin on the brewery’s popular flagship beer Free Verse. The beer is a tropical, juicy IPA infused with brettanomyces yeast. Available Oct. 18.

Baker's Ordinary Bitter: A small batch traditional Engligh-style beer. Will be released in mid or late October.

English Brown Ale: A small batch beer that’s a colder and maltier traditional English for moving into the winter months. Will be released in mid or late October.

Saison Tournante: A saison fermented infused with wild yeast and brettanomyces as well as aged in in Williamsburg Winery wine barrels, making every batch taste unique. Will be available on tap and in bottles. Available Nov. 1.

More info: VirginiaBeerCo.com or 757-378-2903. Located at 401 Second St., Williamsburg.

Craft Beer Bash

Spend an afternoon at the ballpark that will feature more than 10 breweries from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1889 W. Pembroke Ave., Hampton). Tickets are $40 and include unlimited craft beer tastings, a souvenir pint glass, live music and food trucks. Designated driver tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula. Attendees must be at least 21. More info: warmemorialbeerbash.eventbrite.com.

