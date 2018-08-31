Peninsula breweries watch for tariff effects

Peninsula-area breweries and a cidery are watching for potential effects of aluminum tariffs on their can supplies, but said their customers shouldn’t worry because their products will still get to store shelves.

Politicians and beer advocates have been bringing attention to potential negative effects to the beer industry, which relies on aluminum cans, after the U.S. implemented a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports in March.

About 36 percent of the aluminum used for U.S.-made beer cans is imported, according to research by John Dunham for the Beer Institute.

Reaction from the smaller Peninsula breweries was mixed, but they are wary.

“I haven’t seen any markup on the cans yet, but I guess it’s probably coming sooner rather than later,” said Andy Beale, general manager and partner of Tradition Brewing Co.

Tradition Brewing, at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. near Newport News City Center at Oyster Point, is finding it’s taking longer to order and get cans, Beale said. The brewery used to get cans in three weeks but now it’s taking seven, Beale said.

“I think that’s more of a demand issue,” Beale said. “There’s just more and more breweries.”

The brewery cans five beers for retail sale. He said cans make sense for a coastal area and better preserve the beer.

Sly Clyde Ciderworks, at 207 E. Mellen St. in the Phoebus section of Hampton, began production of its hard cider earlier this year and found out ordering pre-printed cans would take some time, said co-owner Tim Smith. The cidery is using cans with label sleeves for its anchor Submersive cider because the business wouldn’t be able to receive pre-printed cans until the end of 2019, Smith said.

“It sounds like more of a demand issue,” Smith said.

Still, only one cider is canned and others, like Inkjet, Cut and Run, Surf Hopper and Spinning Compass, are bottled and labeled by hand, Smith said. Eventually, other ciders that prove to be popular could be canned as well, so Sly Clyde is keeping an eye on potential tariff effects or trade issues, he added.

“We have concerns watching this go on,” Smith said.

St. George Brewing Co., at 204 Challenger Way in Hampton, hasn’t noticed a shortage in cans but is paying a penny more for each can this year compared with last year, said President Bill Spence. Can lids went up a quarter of a penny, he added.

“When doing several thousand cans a run, it starts to add up,” Spence said.

St. George has been canning primarily for The Original Larry's Hard Lemonade and will look at prices and various factors this fall when deciding how many more St. George beers to can, Spence said.

Spence said getting glass bottles also got a little more expensive because of shipping and freight costs, which he believes has been affected by a shortage of truck drivers as well.

“We’ll keep looking at it,” Spence said.

Alewerks Brewing Co., at 189 B Ewell Road in upper York County, primarily is a bottle brewery but has canned limited products four different times, said operations director Michael Claar.

Since starting canning early this year, Alewerks has seen a one penny increase in the 16-ounce cans, Claar said. He said the effects from aluminum tariffs will be taken into consideration, among other factors, in deciding to roll out any main product in cans.

Claar said local breweries definitely are hearing about the issue, but that the companies have to find a way to manage various expenses, such as with gas price increases.

“The aluminum tariffs are the hottest thing at the moment and if that happened to our bottles, I would be very concerned,” Claar said.

Virginia Beer Co., at 401 Second St. in the Williamsburg area, has seen a 3.5-cent cost increase per can over the last couple months, co-founder Chris Smith told the Virginia Gazette in early August. Other factors may be at play, but he suspects the aluminum tariff is part of it.

Beer Institute President and CEO Jim McGreevy called the aluminum tariff a tax on the beverage industry that would cause the cost of aluminum to rise over the long run, thereby increasing the cost of beer production for brewers large and small.

Anheuser-Busch released a statement from its corporate office that said the company is working with lawmakers and administration officials to identify ways to reduce the impact on its Williamsburg area operations and across the country.

“Anheuser-Busch opposes the aluminum tariffs. The tariffs are an additional tax on the U.S. beer industry, and these additional taxes will increase the cost of brewing in the U.S.” the corporate office said.

Bozick can be reached by phone at 757-247-4741. The Virginia Gazette contributed to this report. Sign up for a free weekday business news email at TidewaterBiz.com or follow @TidewaterBiz.