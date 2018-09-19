PekoPeko Raman and Haenyo bring back Korean pop-up dinner series

PekoPeko Ramen will team with Haenyo to host a second series of pop-up dinners every Monday night starting Oct. 1.
The dinners will have a focus on Korean stew, with a menu that includes kimchi-jjigae which is (pork and kimchi stew) sullentang (white beef stew) and soondubu-jjigae (soft tofu stew).
All the dishes will be prepared with fall vegetables, meat and mushrooms and locally sourced from Maryland farms.
The two eateries were brought together at Johns Hopkins where Haenyo co-founder Irvin Seo was a classmate of David Forrester, the owner and chef of PekoPeko Ramen.
The dinners will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at PekoPeko Ramen, 7 East 33rd St. in Charles Village. Dishes will range in price from $8 to $15. Stew bowls will be $12. No reservations are required.
