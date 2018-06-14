Pei Wei Unveils Perfect Additions to Favorite Meals, Including Thai Donuts for Under $2 Each



Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei is following up its groundbreaking debut of Wei Better Orange Chicken with the introduction a dessert and two small plates that pair perfectly with its house-made entrées.

Beginning Wednesday, June 13, guests can perfect their meal with one (or all) of Pei Wei’s new offerings, featuring Asian-inspired flavors that are sure to satisfy:

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts – Get lost in the indulgent taste of these six warm scratch-made donuts, freshly fried to order and tossed with Saigon cinnamon and cane sugar. Served with sweetened condensed milk dipping sauce, it’s an Asian-inspired treat that you’ll soon be craving.

Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Individual Serving) – Fresh house-ground white meat chicken, wok-seared with shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, scallions and garlic, served with crisp iceberg lettuce. Served at Pei Wei since the beginning, guests now have a new way to enjoy one of their favorites as an individual serving.

Miso Side Salad – Heritage mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, julienne carrots, scallions and red bell peppers. Tossed with white miso ginger dressing.

“We went to Thailand at the end of last year and were truly inspired by the unique desserts we sampled during our adventures,” said Chef J. Sullivan, Director of Culinary Innovation. “Our new Thai Donuts are so deliciously original! Served warm and freshly tossed in Saigon cinnamon and sugar, they will change the way you think about donuts. The new items are the perfect addition to your Wei Better Orange Chicken or favorite rice or noodle bowl.”

Not only are these craveable new dishes made-to-order, using real ingredients, each is priced under $2. That’s a lot of flavor at a Wei Better price! Want a chance to try the new Thai Donuts for free this summer? Sign up for My Wei Rewards at peiwei.com to receive special offers.

Download the new and dramatically improved Pei Wei mobile app to place orders, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used towards free dishes.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

