Pei Wei is Now Offering Delivery, Making it Easier to Indulge in Fresh, Handcrafted Asian Food

Leading fresh, Asian fast-casual restaurant now delivers

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has launched delivery nationwide, making it more convenient for guests to enjoy their favorite handcrafted, Asian-inspired dishes. Stay inside where it’s warm and cozy, because the leading fresh, Asian fast-casual restaurant now delivers straight to your door!

“After we re-launched our online ordering platform and mobile app, we saw an immediate increase in online ordering sales,” said Pei Wei Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Brandon Solano. “Online ordering correlates with delivery services, so we knew that we needed to launch this feature in order to make our food even more accessible to our loyal guests.”

“Now, our guests have the ability to earn rewards while getting Pei Wei delivered straight to their door, all through our online ordering platform,” said CEO J. Hedrick. “We are always looking for ways to improve Pei Wei’s guest experience and we have no doubt that delivery will do just that.”

So avoid the trip to the restaurant and have Pei Wei delivered. Order delivery online at order.peiwei.com.

The dramatically improved online ordering platform and mobile app are intuitive and easy to use. Guests can pay directly online and earn points towards free entrées. They can also redeem their rewards and apply coupons on orders directly through the app and online ordering platform. The app seamlessly integrates with Pei Wei’s My Wei Rewards loyalty program, so guests can always ensure they’re earning points on every order.

Download the Pei Wei mobile app to place orders faster, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used toward free dishes. For more information, visit peiwei.com.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is transforming the industry through its Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward , which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what’s in their food, the brand petitioned the FDA to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients. Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com