Pei Wei Names Jim Lebs New Chief Financial Officer

Leading Pan-Asian chain adds executive talent to fuel growth

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei, the leading Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, is continuing its executive team expansion with the addition of Jim Lebs as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are excited to add Jim to our Pei Wei leadership team as we continue to build a best-in-class restaurant organization,” said J. Hedrick, chief executive officer of Pei Wei. “Jim brings extensive financial leadership expertise to our team and he will play a pivotal role in Pei Wei’s continued growth.”

Lebs has a 20-year track record of growing businesses and streamlining organizational structures, technology and business processes to support and guide organizations. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for CiCi’s Pizza and held previous positions that included Vice President of Supply Chain at Sonic Drive-in and Division Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Jack in the Box.

“I’m proud to be joining the talented leadership team at Pei Wei,” said Lebs. “Pei Wei is an exciting brand with so much energy and fresh direction – I look forward to getting started.”

Lebs is a Certified Management Accountant who earned his MBA from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and a BS degree from California State University-San Bernardino.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is a Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that offers guests a way to eat well, be well and live well. Pei Wei prepares each dish to order using freshly chopped ingredients, purposely chosen for nutrition as well as flavor, and in the tradition of ancient Asian cooking methods. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodles bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for any palate or diet, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

