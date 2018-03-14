Pei Wei Launches Dramatically Improved Online Ordering Platform And Mobile App

Leading Pan-Asian, fast-casual brand is facing its critics and stepping up its game

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen – the leader in fresh Pan-Asian fast-casual dining – announced today the debut of its re-engineered online and loyalty platforms and all-new Pei Wei Online Ordering mobile app.

To celebrate, Pei Wei is offering 50% off entrées*, online only, through March 15. Use the promo code “WebWed50” during checkout online at order.peiwei.com, or through the app to take advantage of this awesome deal. *Offer does not apply to Wei Better Orange Chicken.

The new and dramatically improved online ordering platform and mobile app are intuitive and easy to use. Guests can now pay directly online and still earn points towards free food items. They can even redeem their rewards and apply coupons on orders through the app and online ordering platform.

“To be frank; we know our technology wasn’t awesome, and we’ve worked really hard to change that,” said Pei Wei Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Brandon Solano. “Our loyal customers love our fresh food, but they weren’t happy with the technological side of things at Pei Wei, so we’ve listened, and we are making the necessary changes in order to provide the best experience possible.”

The new app integrates the Pei Wei My Wei loyalty rewards program, so that guests will continue to earn points towards free food.

And now, for a limited time, new users will receive an intro offer of a free entrée with the purchase of a large beverage when they download and sign into the app for the first time. Plus, all users will receive a birthday reward and insider perks along the way. Members that were in the old loyalty program can simply sign up for a new account using the same phone number and the accounts will be linked.

The Pei Wei Online Ordering app is available now on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store. For more information, visit peiwei.com/my-wei-rewards.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

