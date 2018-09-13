Pei Wei Invites Guests to Create their Own Fortune

Leading fresh, Asian fast-casual restaurant celebrates National Fortune Cookie Day by awarding scholarships and more beginning Sept. 13

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Are you witty, inspirational and creative? How about a student looking to further their higher education goals? If so, the future is in your hands.

Pei Wei has partnered with Dr Pepper to host an all-new “Creators of Fortune” Contest, beginning Thursday, Sept. 13 – National Fortune Cookie Day. Guests are invited to post their own creative and original fortune on Facebook or Twitter between Sept. 13 and Oct. 10 for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship and more!

Entering is easy:

Add your inspirational or witty fortune (as a comment) to Pei Wei’s Creators of Fortune Facebook post or tweet it out via your personal account. Tag both @PeiWei and @DrPepper. Include #CreateAFortuneContest too. If you’re a student, be sure to include #student to become eligible to win a scholarship prize. May good fortune be your destiny!

Five lucky students will be eligible to win a prize that’s sure to help them create a fortunate future. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and four other lucky participants will each win a $500 scholarship. Other prizes include $5 Pei Wei gift cards and coupons for a free regular beverage.

Winners will be selected by a panel based on judging criteria. Pei Wei will begin notifying winners starting Oct. 25. In order to win a scholarship prize, the entrant must be actively enrolled at an accredited college or university, taking at least six credits. For prize and detailed rule descriptions, visit peiwei.com.

The last day to enter is Wednesday, Oct. 10. So hurry and crack open a fortune cookie from your favorite Pei Wei for inspiration, then give it your best shot!

