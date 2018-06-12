Pei Wei Debuts New Restaurant Design in Las Colinas

Leading Pan Asian-brand introduces newly remodeled flagship restaurant to the Las Colinas community on June 14

Las Colinas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei fans in and around Las Colinas will be the first to experience the leading fresh Pan-Asian brand’s new prototype restaurant!

The Las Colinas restaurant, located at 7600 N. MacArthur Blvd., is the Pei Wei Restaurant Support Center’s flagship location. The restaurant recently closed for dine-in business during its massive interior remodel project and is now back open for business.

Frequent guests will immediately notice the differences. The entire front of house has been reimaged with new wall graphics, digital menu boards, bright yet rustic furniture and modern lighting, and the ordering line now queues along the kitchen to give guests a “behind-the-scenes” view of Pei Wei’s made-to-order philosophy. A new mural representing Wok Chefs is the featured focal point of the restaurant. New uniforms, music playlist, beverage menu and a special take-out station for guests who order online or through the mobile app complete the transformation.

“We can’t wait to unveil our new prototype at our flagship restaurant and to provide our guests with a dramatically improved experience,” said CEO J. Hedrick. “This location will serve as our test and learn for future restaurant openings, helping us enhance operations and learnings initatives.”

Pei Wei will celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly remodeled restaurant on Thursday, June 14, from Noon – 4 PM with special appearances by personalities from 106.1 Kiss FM and 100.3 Jack FM. To add to the excitement, the first 100 dine-in guests will receive a free small order of Wei Better Orange Chicken* and free NEW! Thai Donuts with the purchase of a regular entrée!** Pei Wei will also be hosting giveaways throughout the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to win swag and can enter to win these exciting prizes:

Two (2) tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game

Two (2) tickets to the Chicago and REO Speedwagon concert

Two (2) tickets to Six Flags

“We’re really proud with how the new prototype turned out, as it’s the first one to fully integrate our new Tiger mascot and branding throughout the restaurant, including a stunning new mural,” said Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Brandon Solano.“We’re also taking this opportunity to roll out several new menu offerings, including mochi ice cream and a reimaged beer, wine, sparkling, sake and non-alcoholic beverage lineup. We’ve recently upgraded our beverage program so we’re now offering several craft and local options for our MacArthur guests as well.”

During the first quarter of 2018, Pei Wei conducted a 360-degree brand review to help ensure that the brand reaches its full potential. The study has resulted in a new multi-media advertising campaign, re-engineered online and loyalty platforms, the debut of the groundbreaking Wei Better Orange Chicken, and now, the unveiling of Pei Wei’s all-new restaurant prototype.

The Las Colinas location is now open for business as usual Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Download the new and dramatically improved Pei Wei mobile app to place orders, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used towards free dishes.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates nearly 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

