Pei Wei Continues Its Commitment For Menu Transparency

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen recently launched a revolutionary Clean-Label Initiative, The Wei Forward , which embodies the brand’s belief that food should begin with wholesome, fresh ingredients that create bold flavor, and that transparency in ingredients and cooking methods is the best way to empower customers to make smart choices.

In conjunction with The Wei Forward, Pei Wei announced that, by 2020, all artificial colors, flavors and preservatives – dubbed its ‘No Wei List’ – will be removed from its entire menu.

Pei Wei is continuing its promise of cleaning up its entire menu with the release of ingredient statements for three new dishes, bringing the current total of Pei Wei clean-label dishes to six. The three added dishes include:

Fried Rice – Fresh, steamed white meat chicken, soy sauce, scallions, egg, red bell peppers, bean sprouts and carrots.

– Fresh, steamed white meat chicken, soy sauce, scallions, egg, red bell peppers, bean sprouts and carrots. Cauliflower Fried Rice – Fresh, steamed white meat chicken, soy sauce, scallions, egg, red bell peppers, bean sprouts, carrots and house-made cauliflower rice.

– Fresh, steamed white meat chicken, soy sauce, scallions, egg, red bell peppers, bean sprouts, carrots and house-made cauliflower rice. Mongolian Steak – Fresh, grass-fed steak with wok-seared mushrooms, scallions and garlic in a rich and sweet soy sauce.

Over the months ahead, additional dishes will be released until the entire menu is completely clean. For the full description of The Wei Forward, visit peiwei.com/weiforward.

“Fresh. Wholesome. Transparent. These three words are the foundation of our initiative,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at Pei Wei. “The Wei Forward is not just our latest campaign; it literally is the philosophy that will drive our brand into the future. We are serious about being industry leaders in the ‘clean label’ movement, and we are challenging others in the industry to join us in serving real food to their guests. Consumers deserve to know what’s in the food they’re eating.”

To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what’s in their food, the brand also formally petitioned the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients.

Pei Wei’s Citizen Petition, submitted under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act, requests that the FDA Commissioner amend an existing provision (21 C.F.R. § 101.11(c)(3)) to require restaurants to affirmatively substantiate their nutritional claims by disclosing the recipe or formula for their standard menu items.

Pei Wei has been actively reaching out to like-minded restaurant brands to seek their support of the petition’s goals. Interested companies are encouraged to contact Pei Wei. Consumers can join the campaign by signing on to the change.org petition.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is transforming the industry through its Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward , which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. In a groundbreaking effort to bring the same level of transparency to restaurant menus that has been required on packaged-goods food for years, Pei Wei also formally petitioned the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to compel restaurants to disclose their menu’s ingredients. Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with takeout convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with fresh house made cauliflower rice, bento boxes, and lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter. For more information, visit peiwei.com.

