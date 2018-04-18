Pei Wei Adds House-Cut Vegetables To Wei Better Orange Chicken

Leading Pan-Asian restaurant debuts new dish made with fresh, not frozen chicken, real oranges and house-cut vegetables for just $6

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei has taken its celebrated Wei Better Orange Chicken to the next level with the debut of its all-new Wei Veggie Orange Chicken.

For just $6, Asian food lovers can now enjoy their favorite Wei Better Orange Chicken dish with an added bonus – fresh house-cut veggies. A flavor combination that is sure to satisfy.

“Guests are loving our Wei Better Orange Chicken so much that we’ve added an option with vegetables,” said Cassie Cooper, Pei Wei’s Sr. Brand Manager. “Its aromatic, bold and fresh orange flavors are apparent with every bite and now it has house-cut vegetables enhancing the freshness and showcasing diversified color! With these unique characteristics, Wei Veggie Orange Chicken does not only enhance customization options and add bold flavor, it is also a brilliant work of art, all offered at a price that guests will love.”

Each Wei Veggie Orange Chicken dish, like the original Wei Better Orange Chicken, is made-to-order with always fresh house-cut and battered crispy tempura white-meat chicken. It’s tossed with fresh, crisp vegetables that are brought in whole and house-cut daily – carrots, snap peas, onions, and red peppers. All ingredients are wok-seared in orange sauce and tossed with freshly sliced oranges.

Not only is this craveable dish freshly made using real ingredients, it is value-priced at just $6 – for the regular or small size! That’s a lot of flavor at a Wei Better price!

The launch of Wei Veggie Orange Chicken adds to the excitement of the competitive advertising campaign that Pei Wei released in March featuring its newly introduced Tiger mascot and hapless friend, the Panda.

To order online, visit peiwei.com. Download the new and dramatically improved Pei Wei mobile app to place orders, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used towards free dishes.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates nearly 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

