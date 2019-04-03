Peeps season: New flavors, more fun with the classic marshmallow treat

The classic, yellow sugar-coated marshmallow Peep is ubiquitous at Easter, and for good reason — they are a classic treat loved by all ages.

But — and this may sound controversial — this may be the year you think outside the yellow Peep.

Peeps come in a variety of shapes and flavors, and you can do a lot more with them then just nestling them in a basket of grass with some jelly beans and a chocolate bunny.

Let’s have a bit of fun, as we share our thoughts on the new flavors, some sweet facts about Peeps and a few other ways you can enjoy them.

Fun to taste

Peeps are, of course, made in Bethlehem by Just Born. And when the company announced the new flavors a few weeks ago, our Morning Call Taste Test team had to give them a try — live on our Instagram.

Here are our results:

* Pancakes & syrup — This new flavor was one of our top picks. There’s a nice brown sugar flavor to these and a very mild syrup flavor. (No, you shouldn’t eat these for breakfast.)

* Chocolate caramel swirl flavored marshmallow chicks (chocolate-flavored marshmallow chicks dipped in chocolate, filled with a creamy caramel center) — This was also a top notch flavor.

First of all, who doesn’t love chocolate and marshmallow? Secondly, there’s a bit of caramel, which makes everything better.

* Cotton candy — This flavor was not discernibly different from a traditional Peep, except a tad more sugary. The color and appearance of these make them a lot of fun. They are very cheery and spring-like — perfect for an Easter basket. (Kids would love these.)

* Orange sherbet-flavored marshmallow chicks dipped in crème-flavored fudge — For anyone who loves orange creamsicles, this is the flavor for you. The creme fudge on the bottom gives it textural appeal.

* Vanilla creme-flavored — These were our least favorite flavor. The taste was super overpowering and artificial.

Fun to learn

Here are some interesting Peeps stats from Just Born:

* In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one Peeps chick. Today, it takes six minutes.

* Just Born produces enough Peeps in one year to circle the earth twice.

* Yellow is America’s best selling color of Peeps chicks and bunnies.

* Each Peeps chick has 28 calories and bunnies have 27.5 calories. Both have 0 grams of fat.

Fun to do

You can do a lot more with Peeps that just put them in your Easter baskets (and eat of course). Do a quick Google search, and you’ll find dozens of recipes and crafts to make good use of your Peeps.

Here are three fun recipes starring Peeps:

* Peeps S’mores: Preheat your oven to 350. Take 12 graham crackers and place then on a large baking sheet. Top each with a piece of chocolate and a Peep. Bake for about 4 minutes or until the tops of the Peeps are brown. Take the tray out of the oven and top with graham crackers and press down.

* S’mores skillet: Same idea, except you use a cast-iron skillet.

You’ll need a half cup of heavy cream, warmed a bit; 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 5 packages of Peeps (whatever colors you like). Grab some graham crackers to dip.

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Meanwhile, put the cream in a microwave safe bowl and warm up about 30 seconds. (Don’t scald it or boil it.) In an oven-proof or cast iron skillet, spread out an even layer of chocolate chips. Pour the warmed cream over top, and arrange the Peeps in a pattern. Bake until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Dip your graham crackers in and enjoy.

* Peeps-krispie treats: Take your Rice Krispies treat recipe up a notch by using Peeps.

You’ll need about 7 cups of Rice Krispies cereal; 9 4-count packages of Peeps (three different colors); and 4 ½ tbsp. of butter.

Spray an 8” square baking dish with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 2 1/3 cup of Rice Krispies, 12 Peeps of one color, and 1 ½ tablespoons butter. Microwave until the Peeps expand, and butter is melted (about 40 seconds). Spray a large spoon or spatula with cooking spray and combine until fully mixed.

Spread the mixture into baking dish, then press to flatten. Repeat two more times, using the other colors, and layering.

Refrigerate until solid, 15 minutes, then slice and serve.