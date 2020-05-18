  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Pedestrian killed by car on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

May 18, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Courtesy Newport News police

Southbound Jefferson Avenue is closed between Thimble Shoals and J Clyde Morris boulevards.