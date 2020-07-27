  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Pedestrian dies in Volusia County crash

July 27, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By

A 67-year-old DeLand man was killed when he was struck while walking on a highway ramp on Sunday.