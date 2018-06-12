Pearlie's Restaurant reopening, bringing back soul food to Newport News

Evelyn Azeem said it felt good to be back at Pearlie's Restaurant, serving barbecue sliders at the business she and her husband own and operate in Newport News' Southeast Community.

For close to 12 years, she and husband Mikel Azeem dished out soul food at Pearlie's, keeping the longtime area business running with their own little twists.

About eight months ago, however, Mikel Azeem had a stroke, and the restaurant closed its doors. But the couple knew the closure would be temporary.

As Mikel Azeem recovers, Evelyn Azeem is slowly but surely bringing back the business. Her husband made his career in the kitchen, but she's up to the task of filling his shoes.

Pearlie's held a soft opening on Friday, giving out pulled turkey barbecue sliders to friends, locals who happened by and city employees glad to see the restaurant open again.

This week, the restaurant opened for lunch, selling "Lunch Box Specials" for $6 from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Evelyn Azeem said she hoped to reopen on a full schedule beginning July 10.

Since the Azeems took over the restaurant at 2108 Jefferson Ave., they've emphasized serving soul food that's nourishing but better for you. The Azeems were conscious that their restaurant was in a low-income area, where people don't have many healthy options.

The main difference is the restaurant doesn't serve pork - the menu usually substitutes with turkey. People often don't notice the pork or grease isn't there, Evelyn Azeem said proudly.

"They eat the greens and say, 'Tastes like my grandma made these,' " she said with a laugh.

Pearlie's, with its bright yellow sign against a red brick backdrop, stands out on the southern end Jefferson Avenue. Many neighboring businesses have shuttered over the years, leaving Pearlie's one of few mom-and-pop shops left open.

Along with serving home-cooking at a reasonable price, the restaurant does local ministry. Thanksgiving is a day of service where they feed close to 400 people. They also have programs where people can take students there to eat, and the restaurant has helped people with food at funerals.

Recently, Evelyn Azeem has also been involved with the Choice Neighborhood Initiative, providing input to the city's plans to make improvements in the Southeast Community.

Evelyn Azeem grew up in the area and believes it's welcomed her warmly since she's been running the restaurant. She's now hopeful to see old customers come back.

Her goal is to make the food taste the same as it always has.

Azeem said her husband is not quite yet ready to come back to work, but he is walking again and has been recovering quickly. He recently finished up physical therapy and occupational therapy and is working on getting stronger again.

Evelyn Azeem has spent enough time cooking with her husband to keep the kitchen going while he's out. "And if I don't remember something, I've got his big recipe book," she said.

