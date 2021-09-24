The Peach Cobbler Factory Teams up With FoodChing to Offer National Delivery Service

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory recently announced a partnership with national Food and Drink Delivery service company FoodChing.

The company has looked at other delivery services like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Door Dash and Postmates but their fees were unreasonably high. FoodChing charges no fees to restaurants or any type of food establishments.

The company will roll out delivery in all 200 FoodChing markets where they have either corporate or franchise locations starting in Louisville in October.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

615-578-1963

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

