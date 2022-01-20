Peach Cobbler Factory Taps Seasoned Franchise Veteran Gene Stein as Chief Operating Officer

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Peach Cobbler Factory today announced the hiring of Gene Stein as their new Chief Operating Officer.

“Mr. Stein’s twenty five years experience in all aspects of the franchise industry is an asset to our brand,” stated partner Greg George. The two have a twenty five year history of building brands and scaling various companies.

The company has recently secured agreements to develop over fifty new locations in twelve states.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

