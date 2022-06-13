Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg George has announced the signing of multiple franchise agreements for the Peach Cobbler Factories ever expanding brand.

The company has secured agreements to develop over one hundred fifty plus new locations in 17 states in the last nine months. The companies projects over 50 operating units by years end and 250 store commitments by years end as well.

The company now has brick and mortar retail stores, ghost kitchen units, units Witt drives thru windows. Also the company has multiple revenue steams.

Dine-In

Take-Out

Catering

Delivery

Drive-Thru

The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 is operated by CEO Greg George a twenty five year food franchise veteran and former Fortune 50 Company Chairman and CEO Larry Johnston. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

PCF Franchise LLC

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

More from Peach Cobbler Factory

The post Peach Cobbler Factory Surpasses 150 New Store Commitments in First 9 Months of Franchising first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.