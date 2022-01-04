The Peach Cobbler Factory Starts 2022 Strong With 16 New Store Commitments

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory partner Greg George announced the company is expanding into Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and more stores to open in Georgia.

Four different groups signed multi unit agreements with multiple stores to be open by end of first quarter 2022.

Company officials list the following locations where new Peach Cobbler Factory locations to open:

Decatur, GA

Lithonia, GA

Stockbridge, GA

Augusta, GA

Dallas, TX

Grovetown, GA

Evans, GA

Martinez, GA

Detroit, MI

Royal Oak, MI

Southfield, MI

Birmingham, MI

Troy, MI

Toledo, OH

Ann Arbor, MI

Perrysburg, OH

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert shop, takeout, catering, delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tami Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and peachy tea. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

