Peach Cobbler Factory Soars Into the Peach State With New Location in Atlanta

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory executives announce the signing of a new franchise in Greater Metro Atlanta. The company which started in 2013 has multiple brick and mortar locations and food trucks in three states.

The company has three main product offerings to include their famous cobbler topped with ice cream that comes in twelve flavors, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding in four flavors.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

615-578-1963

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

