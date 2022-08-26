Peach Cobbler Factory Secures 165 Franchise Commitments in First Year of Franchising

Fort Lauderdale, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg George has announced the companies signing of 165 franchise commitments within the first twelve months of franchising.

The company has experienced exponential growth since PCF Franchise LLC was formed in August of 2021.

With fifteen operating stores, thirty five scheduled to open by years end and another one hundred 115 additional commitments the company is well on its way to be a strong player in the national dessert shop space.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $85,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 and now has corporate headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

