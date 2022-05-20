Peach Cobbler Factory Rolls Into Myrtle Beach for Summer 2022

( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory executives announced the signing of a multi-unit agreement for six new locations in and around Myrtle Beach, SC.

The company has secured agreements to develop one hundred twenty five new locations in 15 states in the last nine months. This six store agreement will continue the company’s expansion all over the state of South Carolina.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 is operated by CEO Greg George a twenty five year food franchise veteran and former Fortune 50 Company Chairman and CEO Larry Johnston. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

PCF Franchise LLC

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

