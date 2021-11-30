Peach Cobbler Factory Roars Into Charlotte With Multi-unit Agreement

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its incredible growth with a multi-unit agreement in Charlotte, North Carolina. Company officials state that franchise agreements have been signed in ten states.

Partner Greg George announced the new agreement for four new stores with the first new store opening in the 1st quarter of 2022. The new owners Karima Hunter and Vinny Montgomery bring their years of business experience to their first investment into franchising.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and peachy tea. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

