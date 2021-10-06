Peach Cobbler Factory Opening New Store on UT Chattanooga Campus

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The new Peach Cobbler Factory agreement was announced by company official Greg George whom is a twenty five year veteran in the food franchise industry. The company has now expanded in Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana and Georgia.

The company is excited to move on to a national recognized college campus property. UT Chattanooga staff and students will now get a chance to experience what customers in nearby Nashville have experienced for years.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has experienced massive success over the years and to date has (22) stores open or in the process of opening in four southern states. The company is uber focused on growing with the right partners in the right markets.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take out, delivery, catering and dine-in options.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.

