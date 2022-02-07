Peach Cobbler Factory Making Its Mark in the Peachy State With Multiple Locations in Georgia

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory company executives recently announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreements to further its reach in Georgia and North Carolina.

PCF Franchise LLC Co-Founder Greg George announced that Lifetime Investments Group has acquired the rights to develop new stores in Georgia and North Carolina. Their first location will be in Decatur, Georgia.

The company has secured agreements to develop over seventy new locations in thirteen states in the last six months.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

