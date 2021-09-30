The Peach Cobbler Factory Making Big Moves With New Nashville & Louisville Corporate Stores

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory recently continues strong growth with two new corporate stores in both Nashville and Louisville. This brings the ever expanding nine year brand to (5) corporate entities with additional corporate stores planned with over (20 new franchise locations) committed to in their first six weeks of franchising.

The company is investing in corporate stores to build value in their corporate side but also expanding rapidly via franchising in five states.

The company will also be rolling out delivery in all new markets in Ky, Tn, La, Ga and Louisiana.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $125,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.

