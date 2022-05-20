Peach Cobbler Factory Launches Mobile Online “Skip the Line” Ordering Program

( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg George has announced the companies new online ordering program called “Skip The Line”.

Peach Cobbler Factory customers can now simply visit the companies website and place their order and pick up at their leisure without waiting on line to order.

The company has secured agreements to develop one hundred twenty five new locations in 15 states in the last nine months.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 is operated by CEO Greg George a twenty five year food franchise veteran and former Fortune 50 Company Chairman and CEO Larry Johnston. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

PCF Franchise LLC

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

