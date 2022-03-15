Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory executives recently announced the launch of their first ever Ghost kitchen in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PCF Franchise LLC Co-Owner Greg George announced that Kareema Hunter and Kyoshi Vince Montgomery are launching their delivery, pickup and catering offering on March 20th, 2022.

The company is diversifying their offerings from brick and mortar, walk up only to now ghost kitchen so they can get their products into a larger demographic.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $65,000.00 to $90,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton and the couple partnered with seasoned franchise developer Greg George in July, 2021 to launch PCF Franchise LLC. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

The post Peach Cobbler Factory Launches First Ghost Kitchen in Charlotte first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.