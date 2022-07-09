Peach Cobbler Factory Introduces Social Media “Get Peachy” Selfie Stations

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Peach Cobbler Factory company officials have announced the implementation of their new “Get Peachy” Selfie Stations to continue their national reach via social media.

The company has had millions of social media fans and followers drive their business to what it is today. It’s why the company has invested to create the total Peach Cobbler Factory experience by adding the selfie stations to their business model. With the popularity of selfies it was a natural addition for the brand.

The company currently has brick and mortar retail stores, a BETA ghost kitchen model with delivery and pick up only and stores with drives thru capability. The business model is built around multiple revenue streams.

Dine-In

Take-Out

Catering

Skip The Line

3rd Party Delivery

Drive-Thru

The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is approximately 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 is operated by CEO Greg George a twenty five year food franchise veteran and former Fortune 50 Company Chairman and CEO Larry Johnston. The company offers a family style dessert shop with old fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

PCF Franchise LLC

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

